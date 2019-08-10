Nate Sudfeld: Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback undergoes wrist surgery

Nate Sudfield was in line to start the season as the backup to Carson Wentz

Nate Sudfeld will miss approximately six weeks with a broken left wrist that required surgery, which could put the Philadelphia Eagles in the market for a backup quarterback.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury Friday and said the Eagles will not go QB shopping immediately.

Sudfeld was injured in the preseason opener Thursday night after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.

The 25-year-old is projected to be the Eagles' backup signal-caller this season behind Carson Wentz. Cody Kessler, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, is in line to move up the depth chart.

Nick Foles has stepped in for starter Carson Wentz in the last two seasons

The backup spot in Philadelphia has been particularly relevant in the past two seasons, with Nick Foles stepping in for an injured Wentz. He led them to a Super Bowl win two seasons ago and another postseason appearance last season before a Divisional Round loss to New Orleans.

Foles left as a free agent to join the Jaguars this offseason.

In Philadelphia's preseason game on Thursday night, Sudfeld completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and a score before his injury, which appeared to take place when he fell to the ground awkwardly while being hit by two Tennessee Titans defenders.

In three career regular-season games, Sudfeld has completed 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He played collegiately at Indiana and was the Washington Redskins' sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) in 2016.

After the Redskins released Sudfeld in 2017, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad and later put him on the 53-man roster.