Christian Wade scores 65-yard touchdown with first NFL carry for Buffalo Bills

Former rugby star Christian Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener

Former England rugby international Christian Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown with his first touch in the NFL.

Wade, who is trying to forge a new career in American football, made his debut for the Buffalo Bills in their opening preseason match with the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field.

This a Christian Wade fan account until further notice.



The 28-year-old came into the game in the fourth quarter and burst through the Colts' defense with what proved to be his only carry as the Bills won 24-16.

Wade won two caps for England during his stint at Wasps

Wade signed for the Bills in April as part of the league's International Player Pathway, which aims to give athletes from outside the USA an opportunity to train in the league and earn a place in a team's squad.

The former winger, who is tied for third in the Premiership's all-time try-scorers list with 82, announced in October 2018 that he was retiring from rugby to pursue his NFL dream.