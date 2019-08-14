NFL round-up: Indianapolis Colts provide Andrew Luck injury update

Andrew Luck, who turns 30 next month, originally injured his calf in April

Indianapolis Colts have a third suspected cause for the pain that quarterback Andrew Luck has been feeling in his lower left leg, this time not involving the "small little bone" that team owner Jim Irsay blamed it on the day before.

General manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday that Luck's problem is a high ankle issue, and while he did not rule Luck out for the Colts' season opener on September 8 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, the QB "most likely" won't take part in preseason games.

With the new diagnosis, Ballard hopes that an appropriate change in treating Luck's leg can still get him ready for the regular season.

"Once we get that under control, then we can really move forward," Ballard said. "All players need reps, and he knows that, and he knows he needs to get out there and get his reps. So we'll play that kind of day-by-day."

Ballard's comments came a day after team owner Jim Irsay said the reason for Luck's extended absence from practice is related to a "small little bone" in his left leg - the os trigonum, a small bone behind the ankle.

Luck, who turns 30 next month, originally injured his calf in April and has participated in only limited fashion in three practices in training camp.

It's possible a third quarterback would be kept on the Colts' 53-man roster behind Jacoby Brissett, who would start if Luck is absent.

Manning over Jones for Giants

John Mara hopes to see only 38-year-old Eli Manning this season

New York Giants rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones is the franchise's future at quarterback, but owner John Mara hopes to see only 38-year-old Eli Manning this season.

"I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field," Mara said. "That would be in an ideal world, you'd like to see that. At the end of the day it's going to be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel ends up playing this year."

Manning is 8-23 as the starter over the past two seasons, throwing 40 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions during that span. Jones was the No 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Patriots give up on Etling

New England released Danny Etling, ending the Patriots' attempt to convert the second-year quarterback into a wide receiver.

The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, and he spent last season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl LIII champions.

The 25-year-old was waived to clear space for tight end Eric Saubert, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Foles not expected to face Eagles

Quarterback Nick Foles signed for the Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia

New Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles is not expected to face his old team on Thursday night when the Jaguars host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jags coach Doug Marrone said on Tuesday he likely will hold out many of his starters and does not want to put Foles on the field until his first-string line is healthy and ready to play.

Foles was the MVP of Super Bowl LII after taking over for injured Eagles starter Carson Wentz late in the season and through the playoffs. He left this offseason via free agency, signing a reported four-year deal worth $88m.

Buccaneers sign safety Stewart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed safety Darian Stewart, who is entering his 10th NFL campaign.

Stewart, 31, won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

He has appeared in 130 games (91 starts) with the Broncos (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13) since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.