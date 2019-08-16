New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by the NFL

New England Patriots star Josh Gordon was banned in December

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL.

Gordon will be able to return to Patriots team activities on Monday, the league confirmed on Twitter.

He will not be able to play in next week's pre-season game on August 22.

He was suspended in December after violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement: "We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally.

"Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support to every extent possible. But, as Josh has acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."