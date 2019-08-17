Josh McCown comes out of retirement to join Philadelphia Eagles

Josh McCown has reversed the decision he made in June to retire

The Philadelphia Eagles have have signed 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown, who has reversed his decision to retire from the NFL.

McCown will join his ninth team and play his 17th season, putting on hold his move into broadcasting.

McCown provides insurance behind Carson Wentz as the Eagles have already lost two quarterbacks in the first two pre-season games; Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September, while Cody Kessler left Thursday night's victory over the Jaguars with a head injury.

Live NFL Live on

Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.

McCown was 23-53 as a starter, including 5-11 with the Jets over the past two seasons. He's completed 60.2 percent of his passes, has thrown 98 touchdowns, 82 interceptions and has a 79.7 passer rating.