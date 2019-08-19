Carolina Panthers' Eric Reid takes shot at NFL and Jay-Z

Eric Reid continues to kneel during the national anthem

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has taken another shot at the partnership between the NFL and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z.

Reid, who joined the Panthers three weeks into the 2018 season, kneeled before every game last year and did so again before the team's 27-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Afterward, he took a shot at Jay-Z, who said during an introductory press conference for his new partnership with the league: "I think we're past kneeling, I think it's time for action."

"For one, when has Jay-Z ever taken a knee to come out and tell us that we're past kneeling?" said Reid. "Yes, he's done a lot of great work, a lot of great social justice work.

"But for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we're past kneeling? Again, asinine. Players Coalition 2.0, he got paid to take the bullets that he's taking now because we're not having it.

"Jay-Z made a money move. He's capitalised on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin [Kaepernick] started protesting," continued Reid. "That was not a topic of the NFL off the field.

"For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin's back, get paid to do it. I don't have words."

Reid also suggested the NFL is using Jay-Z as cover for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still not having an NFL job.

"The (injustice) that's happened to Colin, they get to say, 'Look, we care about social justice, we care about the black community because we're with Jay-Z,'" said Reid.

"Jay-Z is doing the work for them. We all know that it's unjust that Colin isn't in an NFL locker room, the way he lost his job. But they get to pretend they care about social justice."