Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to have knee surgery

DK Metcalf will have minor knee surgery on Tuesday

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has confirmed rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf will have minor knee surgery on Tuesday.

The second-round draft pick missed Sunday's pre-season game at Minnesota and Carroll revealed the injury was discovered earlier in the week.

However, Carroll said he believes it will not "derail him for long".

"We're disappointed for him because he was off to a fantastic start, but I don't think this is going to derail him for long," he said.

"But he does have to have some work done."

General manager John Schneider had announced before kick-off Metcalf would not participate in the team's second pre-season game.

"He's got a sore leg," Schneider said on the Seahawks radio broadcast.

"We're going to check that out and be cautious with him, and play it day-by-day and see how it goes."

Metcalf was picked by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 draft and was the 64th overall selection.

The retirement of Doug Baldwin has opened up the chance for Metcalf to figure prominently in the passing game for five-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.