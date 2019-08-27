Carli Lloyd: USA Women's footballer asked to kick for NFL team in preseason game

Carli Lloyd has reportedly been approached by a number of NFL teams

USA's two-time World Cup winning footballer Carli Lloyd has been asked by an NFL team to kick in their final preseason game, according to her trainer James Galanis.

Lloyd, 37, has spent time training as a kicker with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens during the summer.

During a joint session with the two teams, Lloyd connected on several 40-yard attempts before also hitting successfully from 55 yards.

The 2015 World Player of the Year has since reportedly been approached by a number of teams about appearing in their fourth and final match before the regular season begins.

Lloyd (left) celebrates with Megan Rapinoe after the USA's victory at the Women's World Cup

The USA, who Lloyd helped to a fourth World Cup victory in July, face Portugal in a friendly in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Galanis told Fox Sports: "She was told [she could] play on Thursday. I don't want to say who it is [the team]. But she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict."

If Lloyd does feature in this week's final round of preseason fixtures, she will become the first woman to play in a preseason or regular season game in the NFL.