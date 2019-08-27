Rob Gronkowski hints at possible NFL comeback

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL in March 2019

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has fuelled speculation about a possible return to the NFL, just five months after announcing his retirement.

The three-time Superbowl winner, who is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends of all time, retired after nine seasons in the NFL in March 2019.

Gronkowski, 30, ended his career with 1,163 postseason yards, the most ever by a tight end, along with 12 postseason touchdowns, and was voted to five Pro Bowls.

Speaking at a promotional event in New York, Gronkowski said: "I truly believe I can get to another level with my body, and I'm just in the first stage right now.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons in the NFL

"If I have the desire to play football again, I will go back to football. But as of right now, that is not the case.

"It could be in six months, it could be in two years, it could be in three years, it could be in three months.

"But I don't see it in like a week or a month. I want to do a different chapter of my life right now."

Gronkowski's career was plagued by multiple injuries and he underwent nine operations before his retirement at the age of 29.

"I was hurt both mentally and physically from football," Gronkowski said.

He is now advocating the use of cannabis products in the NFL to help players combat the pain caused by injuries, having been introduced to them by his father.

"For the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free," he said.