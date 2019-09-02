Jacoby Brissett signs two-year contract extension with Indianapolis Colts

Jacoby Brissett was in the final year of his initial four-year contract with the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year $30m (£24.8m) contract extension with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Brissett will earn $20m (£16.6m) guaranteed at signing.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to earn $2m (£1.6m) in 2019. He was named the Colts' starting quarterback following the retirement of Andrew Luck on August 24.

Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury.

He has 3,500 yards passing in his career with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The move came just hours after the Colts signed former New England Patriots quarter-back Brian Hoyer as back up to Brissett.