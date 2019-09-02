Jacoby Brissett signs two-year contract with Indianapolis Colts

Jacoby Brissett was in the final year of his initial four-year contract with the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year $30m (£24.8m) contract with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added Brissett will earn $20m (£16.6m) guaranteed at signing, and Albert Breer of the MMQB confirmed it was a new deal and not an extension, as first reported.

The new deal covers the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to earn $2m (£1.6m) in 2019. He was named the Colts' starting quarterback following the retirement of Andrew Luck on August 24.

The 26-year-old is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury.

He has 3,500 yards passing in his career with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The move came just hours after the Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer as back up to Brissett.