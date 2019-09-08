Nick Foles and Tyreek Hill both suffer game-ending shoulder injuries

Nick Foles suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter against Kansas City

Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars' game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder.

The 30-year-old was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return.

Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing. He was replaced by Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II.

Tyreek Hill also suffered an early game-ending shoulder injury

There was another injury at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville with Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill also carted off the field in the first quarter.

The Chiefs later announced Hill - who this week agreed a new three-year extension worth $54m - would not play any further part in the game due to a shoulder injury.

Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.