Julio Jones to remain an Atalanta Falcon for the next five years

Julio Jones has committed his future to the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones have agreed a three-year, $66m (£53m) fully guaranteed contract extension with $64 (£51.5m) due immediately.

Jones and the Falcons have been working toward a new contract for months.

Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp, while general manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the Falcons' season, which is Sunday.

The face of the 🅰️.



JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ZQ7NaYUrx — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2019

Jones, 30, was set to make $21m (£17m) over the next two seasons on his existing contract. With the three-year extension tacked on, Jones and the Falcons are now tied together for five years.

Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection - and fifth in a row - after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

He remains the NFL's all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).

The Falcons open the season against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.