Julio Jones to remain an Atalanta Falcon for the next five years
Last Updated: 07/09/19 9:40pm
The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones have agreed a three-year, $66m (£53m) fully guaranteed contract extension with $64 (£51.5m) due immediately.
Jones and the Falcons have been working toward a new contract for months.
Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp, while general manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the Falcons' season, which is Sunday.
The face of the 🅰️.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2019
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ZQ7NaYUrx
Jones, 30, was set to make $21m (£17m) over the next two seasons on his existing contract. With the three-year extension tacked on, Jones and the Falcons are now tied together for five years.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection - and fifth in a row - after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
He remains the NFL's all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
The Falcons open the season against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.