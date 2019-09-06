Odell Beckham Jr will play for Cleveland Browns on Sunday after hip problem

Odell Beckham Jr should play a full part for the Browns against Tennessee on Sunday

Odell Beckham Jr is "good to go" for his Cleveland Browns debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Beckham Jr has been bothered with a hip injury and has barely been able to practice at full speed since the start of training camp.

But the wide receiver, who said on Thursday that he was struggling to sprint at full speed, will be on the field on Sunday according to Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Beckham Jr was, according to the Browns injury report, a full participant in Friday's practice along with another injury doubt, defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (shoulder).

The only Cleveland player designated as questionable is linebacker Sione Takitaki, who has missed much of training camp with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice.

Kitchens said Beckham Jr was "good to go" during his pre-match press conference on Friday and he also rejected talk of the wideout playing limited snaps, adding: "No, he is going."

Plenty is expected of the Browns this season after significant improvement in 2019, and Kitchens says his squad is fired up to start strongly.

"I feel like these guys are excited to get ready to demonstrate the hard work they went through for the past six weeks," he said.

"We are all excited. We know the fans are excited. Hopefully, the stadium is ready to roll early, and we will be there waiting.

"Everything we have done from April on has been with direct correlation to getting to this moment.

"The process of getting there has been different as far as just focusing on each day to get better and better each day but this is what we have been preparing for, and I am excited to see those guys go out there and perform."