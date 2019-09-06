Antonio Brown set to feature for Oakland Raiders on Monday night

Antonio Brown could now make his Raiders debut on Monday after previous suspension threat

Antonio Brown is set to suit up for the Oakland Raiders on Monday night to end a week when a threat of suspension hung over him.

The wide receiver has been through a turbulent preseason which included a bizarre foot injury caused by a cryotherapy machine and a threat to quit the NFL completely because of a row over a helmet he wanted to wear which the league deemed unsafe.

Those troubles reached a head earlier this week, with reports claiming Brown and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became embroiled in an altercation which threatened to get physical.

Live NFL Live on

The row blew up after Mayock issued Brown with a letter confirming significant fines for missing practice sessions while resolving his helmet issues - Brown then posted the letter on Instagram with the words "when your own team want to hate" printed across it.

During the incident, Brown was alleged to have said to Mayock "I'll hit you in the face" and then punted a nearby ball away, adding "fine me for that".

Reports emerged later on Thursday that the Raiders would suspend Brown, at least for their Week One date with the Denver Broncos.

But, amid further claims that Brown had issued an "emotional apology" for his part in the Mayock row, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden confirmed on Friday that the 31-year-old would be available for Oakland's season opener.

Brown is said to have issued an emotional apology for his row with Raiders GM Mike Mayock

Gruden said: "I don't really have a prepared statement but I'll just say Antonio is back today. We're really excited about that and ready to move on.

"He's had a lot of time to think about things and we're happy to have him back. I know Raider Nation is excited about that too."

When asked if he would play on Monday night, Gruden added: "That's the plan, that's the plan, yes."