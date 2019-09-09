Sammy Watkins has 198 yards and three touchdowns in career day

2:41 Watch every catch from Sammy Watkins' superb week one performance against the Jaguars Watch every catch from Sammy Watkins' superb week one performance against the Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins set career highs for receiving yards (198) and touchdowns (three) in his team's opening game of the season.

Watkins, in his second year with the explosive Chiefs, started off his monster day with a 68-yard touchdown.

And he didn't wait long to add his second, hauling in a 49-yard pass from last year's NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Later, in the third quarter, Watkins capped off his trio of TDs with a three-yard grab as Kansas City went on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26.

Not only were they numbers single-game bests for the 26-year-old, but the 198-yard total was the fifth-best in one game in Chiefs history.

Click on the video above to watch every single catch from Watkins' superb performance!