Watch DeSean Jackson's deep touchdown double for Philadelphia Eagles

1:25 DeSean Jackson helped the Eagles fight back from a 17-point deficit DeSean Jackson helped the Eagles fight back from a 17-point deficit

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson scored two touchdowns over 50 yards as his team came back to win against Washington.

It looked to be a nightmare start in Philly, as the Redskins jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter against their NFC East rivals.

But Jackson - who returned this summer to the team that drafted him in 2008 after stints with the Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - proved why he is regarded as one of the best deep threats of all time with two game-changing plays.

First, Jackson got the Eagles on the board with a 51-yard strike from Carson Wentz down the middle of the field.

Then, after Alshon Jeffery had brought the teams within one score with a five-yard grab, Jackson broke free again in almost identical fashion for a 53-yard score and gave the Eagles the lead.

After coming from behind, the Eagles scored again through Jeffery and went on to win the game.

Watch DeSean Jackson's two deep touchdowns by playing the video at the top of the page!