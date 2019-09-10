Houston Texans 28-30 New Orleans Saints: Wil Lutz leaves it late for Saints with 58-yard field goal

Wil Lutz made a 58-yard field goal as time expired to lift the New Orleans Saints to a 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans in a game that had three scoring plays in the final minute.

Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to former Saints receiver Kenny Stills with 37 seconds left, capping a two-play, 75-yard drive that put the Texans in front after they began their final possession down by six with 50 seconds left.

But there was just enough time remaining for Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who capped a 370-yard, two-touchdown performance by completing a 15-yard pass to Ted Ginn Jr, an 11-yarder to Michael Thomas and another pass to Ginn for nine yards in quick succession.

That allowed New Orleans to save its final timeout until just two seconds remained and set up Lutz's career-long kick.

Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to former Saints receiver Kenny Stills with 37 seconds left of the game - but the drama did not end there

The 40-year-old Brees completed 32 of 43 passes. He threw one interception deep in Houston territory in the first half that could have proved costly, but did enough to make up for it.

Brees appeared to have all but sealed it when he spotted Ginn deep down field on third and 2 and connected for a 41-yard gain to the Houston 44 at the 2-minute warning.

Alvin Kamara, who had 169 yards from scrimmage, followed with an 11-yard run, and the Saints ran the clock down to 55 seconds before Lutz converted a 47-yarder.

Watson completed 20 of 30 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to DeAndre Hopkins, and also ran for a 21-yard score on a fourth-down play.