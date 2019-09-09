New York Giants 17-35 Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott throws four touchdowns in dominant Cowboys win

Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in a Dallas Cowboys win

Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Giants 35-17.

New York came out flying, and after Saquon Barkley's 59-yard run had taken them all the way down to the goal-line on their opening drive, Eli Manning flipped the ball to tight end Evan Engram for a one-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

However, any chances of a surprise win were shut down almost immediately.

Dallas marched down the field and Prescott tossed his first of four scores on the day, finding tight end Blake Jarwin down the middle from 28 yards out.

In the second quarter, the Cowboys built up a strong lead.

First, Prescott rolled out and found 37-year-old Jason Witten for a four-yard touchdown, and then he threw a perfect strike down the left sideline to hit Amari Cooper in stride for another.

Despite an Aldrick Rosas field goal bringing the score to 21-10 and giving the Giants a chance to creep back into the contest, Prescott put the game to bed when he threw his fourth score of the day to former Green Bay Packer Randall Cobb.

After signing a six-year, $90m extension just days before the start of the season, Ezekiel Elliott got in on the action with a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 35-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Wayne Gallman, the Giants' backup to Barkley, scored a late consolation TD for New York.

Next week, Dallas will face the 0-1 Redskins in Washington, while the Giants host the 1-0 Buffalo Bills.

FIRST QUARTER

Giants 7-0 Cowboys: Eli Manning 1-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram (XP good)

Giants 7-7 Cowboys: Dak Prescott 28-yard touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin (XP good)

SECOND QUARTER

Giants 7-14 Cowboys: Dak Prescott 4-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten (XP good)

Giants 7-21 Cowboys: Dak Prescott 21-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper (XP good)

THIRD QUARTER

Giants 10-21 Cowboys: Aldrick Rosas 28-yard field goal

Giants 10-28 Cowboys: Dak Prescott 25-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb (XP good)

Giants 10-35 Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott 10-yard touchdown run (XP good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Giants 17-35 Cowboys: Wayne Gallman 2-yard touchdown run (XP good)