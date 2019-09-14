Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers: NFC North rivalry kicks off Sunday's NFL

Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers face off in the first our Sunday games live on Sky

Sunday's Week Two games begin with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Minnesota Vikings, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

Minnesota (1-0) won 28-12 in a fascinating game at home to Atlanta. Kirk Cousins threw just 10 passes in that game (eight completions, 98 yards, one touchdown and no picks), 10 behind the next-lowest starters (Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson). 10 players threw over 40 passes last week!

It was a result of a terrific ground game (Dalvin Cook had 111 yards on 21 carries) and a fierce defensive performance (two interceptions and a fumble recovery). The Vikings D looked back to its 2017 ways.

Talking of great defense, after their performance against the Bears in the season opener, the Packers (1-0) rank in the top five in total, scoring, rushing, third-down and red zone defense and are tied for second in sacks.

2:11 We picked out the best moments from the Green Bay Packers' defense during their win over the Chicago Bears We picked out the best moments from the Green Bay Packers' defense during their win over the Chicago Bears

However, the offense ranks near the bottom of every major category. Will they fare better at home against the Vikings than they did on the road against the league's best D from last year?

Ones to watch

Dalvin Cook is clearly the key man for Minnesota, at least after game one. After a tough, injury-filled start to his career, he was the difference for the Vikings in their first week out, scoring two touchdowns and totalling 120 yards.

How well can he do against a Green Bay D that held Mike Davis and David Montgomery to 19 and 18 yards, respectively, last week?

Dalvin Cook scored twice for Minnesota in Week One

For the Packers, who will emerge as the next target behind Davante Adams? Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a game-changing 47-yard grab against the Bears, but he is unproven in his second year. Jimmy Graham scored the only touchdown of the game, but has only topped 100 yards once since joining Green Bay at the start of last season.

Jake Kumerow? Geronimo Allison? Trevor Davis? Aaron Rodgers needs playmakers to throw to.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be the deep threat Aaron Rodgers needs

Where will the game be won and lost?

The Packers haven't won this fixture in the last four (0-3-1), even though they will feel they should have won the first meeting last year, a 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field in this fixture ended 29-29.

Green Bay gave up 22 points in the fourth quarter and Mason Crosby missed a field goal as time expired in regular time.

This time around, defense - and more specifically either side's defensive line - will be key.

Both teams are top five in sacks after Week One, and both boast pass rushes that could severely hinder the opposing quarterbacks. Which team will have the most success getting after the QB?

Key stats