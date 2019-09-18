'Scottish Hammer' Jamie Gillan wins AFC Special Teams award

Jamie Gillan has proved a shrewd free agent addition for the Cleveland Browns

Scottish punter Jamie Gillan has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after an impressive display for the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets.

Nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer", Inverness-born Gillan landed five punts inside the 20-yard line in the Browns' 23-3 win and leads the entire NFL in that category with eight in only two games this season.

His six punts against the Jets went a total of 231 yards and only one of them was able to be returned - for a paltry total of five yards.

Gillan, who went to college at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but was picked up by the Browns as a free agent and named starter after an impressive preseason.

In Cleveland's second preseason game, against the Indianapolis Colts, Gillan booted one punt an incredible 74 yards.

He is the first Browns punter to win the award since Spencer Lanning in 2013.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week honours went to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus was named Defensive Player of the week.

In the NFC, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took the offensive award, Shaquil Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won defensive honours for a three-sack display and Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro won the special teams award for his game-winning 53-yard field goal against Denver.