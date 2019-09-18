Philadelphia Eagles cancel practice session due to injuries

DeSean Jackson is recovering from an abdominal strain suffered the Eagles' defeat against the Falcons in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles cancelled their practice session on Wednesday because of a lengthening early season injury list.

Instead, head coach Doug Pederson opted to hold a walk-through on what would typically be a major practice day for an NFL team.

"Number one, with the guys that are a little nicked up who have a chance to play in this football game, I want them to get the rep in practice. Normally we go a padded day," said Pederson.

"And then, two, we have some young guys who might have to play, and they're also servicing the defense or the offense, and so this way it allows everybody to still practice and maintain their focus and get our work done that we need to get done today."

Among the injured Eagles are receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Corey Clement and defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan.

Tight end Zach Ertz is dealing with tender ribs after taking a shot in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Pederson said Jernigan will join Jackson in missing Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

"Well, we know Tim's going to be a little bit longer," Pederson said. "The other guys are day-to-day, more day-to-day. They're doing well and we'll have an update at the end of the week."