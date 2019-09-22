Baltimore Ravens 28-33 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes throws three TDs in KC win

6:25 Watch highlights of the Chiefs' win as Patrick Mahomes had a third consecutive three-touchdown day Watch highlights of the Chiefs' win as Patrick Mahomes had a third consecutive three-touchdown day

Patrick Mahomes continued his hot start to the season with three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-28 at Arrowhead Stadium.

LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams combined for 116 yards rushing and a score in place of the injured Damien Williams, while the Chiefs (3-0) stopped the Ravens three times on two-point attempts.

The last came after Jackson scrambled for a touchdown with 2:01 to go. The conversion would have brought the Ravens (2-1) within a field goal, but Jackson was shoved out of bounds short of the pylon.

Baltimore tried to get the ball back with a rare dropkick, but Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman calmly called for a fair catch. Kansas City then converted on third down moments later to run out the clock.

Mark Ingram scored three touchdowns for the Ravens

Mark Ingram was the Ravens' biggest bright spot, running for 103 yards and a trio of touchdowns while catching four passes for 32 yards. Jackson finished with 267 yards passing and 46 rushing, most of that when he was trying to rally the Ravens from a big halftime hole.

The Chiefs scored four times in the second quarter for the second consecutive week - after last week's explosion in Oakland - this time getting three touchdowns and Harrison Butker's 42-yard field goal to take a 23-6 lead.

The Ravens actually scored first on Ingram's touchdown plunge, but Jackson was stuffed at the goal line on the two-point conversion attempt in what would become a recurring theme for Baltimore all afternoon.

McCoy, hobbled by a sore ankle all week, gave Kansas City the lead with a touchdown run early in the second quarter. Then, after a Ravens' turnover on downs, Mahomes lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone that Robinson caught with an incredible one-handed grab.

The Chiefs have won 10 straight games in September

That highlight was joined by another on the Chiefs' next possession, when the Ravens blew the coverage and Mecole Hardman was open downfield. The rookie hauled in the heave from Mahomes, then used his 4.3-second 40-yard-dash speed to sprint 83 yards to the end zone.

Ingram sandwiched two more touchdown runs around Mahomes' third touchdown toss in the second half, and the second one got Baltimore within 30-19 with 12:22 to go. But the Ravens again tried for the two-point conversion and again came up empty, leaving them in an 11-point hole.

That could have loomed large when Justin Tucker added a field goal. Instead, Williams ripped off a 41-yard run, the Chiefs picked up a couple more first downs, and Butker hit a 36-yard field goal that ultimately put the game out of reach.

The Chiefs held Lamar Jackson to his worst outing so far this season

What's next?

Kansas City will head to Detroit to face the Lions next week (6pm), before welcoming Indianapolis on Sunday Night Football in Week Five.

Meanwhile, the Ravens host AFC North rivals Cleveland next Sunday at 6pm, and visit another division opponent - the Steelers - the week after.