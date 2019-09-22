Antonio Brown says he will not play in NFL anymore

Antonio Brown played his only Patriots game against Miami Dolphins where he scored a touchdown

Antonio Brown has revealed that he will not play in the NFL anymore, following his release by the New England Patriots.

Brown, who was released by the six-time Super Bowl winners on Friday, is currently subject to harassment and rape allegations, which he denies.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old tweeted to say: "Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !"

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit filed in Florida by his former trainer Britney Taylor, who waived her right to anonymity.

A second, unnamed, woman has since come forward accusing him of an unwanted sexual advance in 2017 and then of sending threatening text messages related to the allegations.

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his debut with the team during Patriots' 43-0 win over Miami Dolphins.

Earlier in September, Brown agreed to a reported one-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $15m, with a $9m signing bonus.

The wide receiver's agent Drew Rosenhaus said that there were "a few clubs" interested in signing Brown, following his release.

It comes just two weeks after the wide receiver was let go by Oakland Raiders, for whom he did not play a competitive game.