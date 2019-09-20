Antonio Brown thrilled to work with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

Antonio Brown made his Patriots debut in Miami on Sunday

Antonio Brown says it is "a tremendous honour" to be playing alongside legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown was giving his first interview since joining the New England Patriots earlier this month but declined to answer questions about allegations of sexual assault and rape against him.

The wide receiver, who denies the allegations made against him, answered just four questions during a minute-long interview where he was keen to stress his focus is purely on football

Asked if he was currently in good standing with the league and available to play on Sunday when New England hosts the New York Jets, Brown responded that he was "super grateful to be here to play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady".

"I got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up on," he continued. "But I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys."

After responding that it was "a tremendous honour" to a question about working with Brady, Brown was asked what the process of acclimating to the Patriots has been like with everything going on in his life.

Again, Brown deferred to football.

"It's football," he said. "I'm grateful to play football.

"Every time you walk in the doors here you know (to) be your best for the team. So every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I'm preparing to give these guys my best."