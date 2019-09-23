Michael Crabtree released by Arizona Cardinals after one month

The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran receiver Michael Crabtree after he played just two games.

The 11-year veteran was signed by the Cardinals on August 21. He did not play in the first game of the season while learning the offense and then caught four passes for 22 yards over the next two weeks against Baltimore and Carolina.

He reportedly received a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.75m salary that became guaranteed after he was on the Week 1 roster.

Crabtree was expected to add another experienced presence in coach Kliff Kingsbury's "Air Raid" offense, but found his chances limited behind main options Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson.

The 32-year-old started all 16 games last season for Baltimore and had 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns. He has nearly 7,500 yards receiving in his career.