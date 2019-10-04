Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys: Both teams looking to rebound after first losses

Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott do battle in Dallas

Green Bay and Dallas will look to rebound after their first losses of the season when the Cowboys host the Packers, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

The Packers (3-1) jumped out to a 3-0 start, including a pair of important division wins against the Bears and Vikings in Weeks One and Two. Last time out, they lost 34-27 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller.

Although Aaron Rodgers had his best statistical outing of the season (422 yards, two touchdowns), he was intercepted in the final moments to end the team's comeback attempt.

Dallas (3-1) also raced out to a 3-0 record - also with two division wins in their first two outings (Giants and Redskins) - before tasting defeat in Week Four. A lacklustre performance from their offense saw the New Orleans Saints pull off an unlikely 12-10 victory.

Ones to watch

Last week, Ezekiel Elliott was held to just 35 rushing yards - his lowest since Week Seven in 2018. He, alongside Dak Prescott will need to bounce back and put up some big numbers against this much-improved Packers defense - which ranks in the top 10 in yards and points allowed.

Prescott threw for just 233 yards and an interception in the loss against the Saints. Through four weeks, the 26-year-old has passed for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns, with four of those going to Amari Cooper. The speedy wideout will cause havoc downfield, while veteran tight-end Jason Witten will be crucial over the middle.

On defense, Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Smith and Chidobe Awuzie could have a good day as they go up against the weakened Packers' receiving group likely to be without Davante Adams. Geronimo Allison will see his opportunities increase and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will have to be more than just a deep threat.

Whoever the targets are around star QB Aaron Rodgers in the passing game, running back Aaron Jones should be heavily involved from the backfield as backup Jamaal Williams is unlikely to be fully healthy after suffering a concussion last week.

The Packers D has U-turned since 2018 and has become one of the best in the NFL. Through four weeks, they've only allowed an average of 188 passing yards per game. An improved secondary has impressed - particularly rookie safety Darnell Savage - who has 17 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception - and free agent signing Adrian Amos.

Key Stats