Tennessee Titans release Cairo Santos and are set to sign Cody Parkey

Cairo Santos missed four kicks as Tennessee Titans lost to Buffalo Bills

The Tennessee Titans released kicker Cairo Santos on Monday, a day after he missed four field-goal attempts in a 14-7 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network reported Tennessee will sign former Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey to replace Santos.

Santos missed kicks of 50, 36, 53 and 33 yards against the Bills.

"It was a very painful, extremely disappointing day," Santos, 27, told the team's official website.

"I don't feel sorry for myself. I feel sorry for my team-mates and coaches that work hard all week, including myself.

"I feel sorry for my team-mates, my coaches and they deserve to win, and I have just got to do a better job."

Cody Parkey was released by Chicago Bears during the off-season

Parkey was released by the Bears during the off-season after he missed a 43-yarder with seconds remaining in Chicago's 16-15 playoff loss to visiting Philadelphia.

He worked out for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts but was not signed.

The 27-year-old earned Pro Bowl honours as a rookie with the Eagles in 2014. He also has played for the Browns and Dolphins.

He went 23-of-30 on field goals and 42-of-45 on extra points with the Bears last season.

David Quessenberry has also been released by the Tennessee Titans

The Titans had signed Santos before the season opener after Ryan Succop was placed on injured reserve. He is 4-of-9 in field goals on the season.

Tennessee also released offensive lineman David Quessenberry on Monday.

The second-year veteran from San Jose State played in the season's first four games but was inactive on Sunday.