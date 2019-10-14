NFL Plays of the Week! Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey and Robby Anderson feature

3:56 Tyreek Hill's spectacular touchdown grab between two defenders was one of the top plays this week Tyreek Hill's spectacular touchdown grab between two defenders was one of the top plays this week

We have picked out some of the top plays from Week Six, including Tyreek Hill's spectacular grab and Christian McCaffrey's elusive TD run in London.

On his return to the line-up after an injury, Chiefs' receiver Hill scored two touchdowns, including an unbelievable 46-yarder. After quarterback Patrick Mahomes had launched the ball deep, Hill, somehow rose above two defenders, came down with the ball, and kept his balance to bundle into the end zone.

In London, as the Panthers ran riot over the Buccaneers, McCaffrey yet again showed off his MVP credentials with a 25-yard juking and spinning score. He took a short pass from Kyle Allen and let his open-field skills do the rest in front of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd.

Elsewhere, Robby Anderson broke free deep for a 92-yarder as the Jets shocked the Cowboys, and we've added some of the best highlights of a Thursday Night Football game between the Giants and Patriots that was filled with big plays.

Click on the video above to watch some of the best plays from Week Six!