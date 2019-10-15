Green Bay Packers rally to earn improbable comeback win over Detroit Lions

8:15 Highlights from the Lions' visit to the Packers in Week Six of the NFL season Highlights from the Lions' visit to the Packers in Week Six of the NFL season

The Green Bay Packers overcame a 13-0 deficit on the scoreboard and a 3-0 deficit in turnovers to earn an improbable 23-22 victory over the visiting Detroit Lions on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Detroit Lions 22-23 Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions QB numbers: Matt Stafford - 18/32, 265 yards

Rushing: Kerryon Johnson - 13 car, 34 yards, TD

Receiving: Kenny Golladay - 5 rec, 121 yards Green Bay Packers QB numbers: Aaron Rodgers - 24/39, 283 yards, 2 TD, INT

Rushing: Jamaal Williams - 14 car, 104 yards

Receiving: Allen Lazard - 4 rec, 65 yards

The Lions were in position for a big NFC North road win after they opened a 22-13 lead with 12:17 remaining. Kicker Matt Prater connected from 54 yards after Justin Coleman intercepted a Rodgers pass that went off Darrius Shepherd's facemask at the Lions two-yard line. It was Prater's fifth field goal of the game.

But Detroit (2-2-1) were shut out the rest of the way, and Rodgers led the Packers on two scoring drives.

Mason Crosby celebrates his winning field goal as time expires

With first place on the line in the rugged NFC North, Rodgers threw a gorgeous 35-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 9:03 remaining to close within 22-20.

The Lions sacked Rodgers on third down earlier in the drive, but the Packers were awarded a first down when Flowers was flagged for illegal use of hands.

Green Bay (5-1) got the ball back with 6:46 left and went on a 14-play drive that ended with Mason Crosby's 23-yard field goal as time expired. Flowers had another illegal-use-of-hands penalty that helped the division-leading Packers run out the clock.

The pair of late flags on Flowers caught the attention of Hall of Fame running back and former Lions star Barry Sanders, who called the penalties "sickening" in a Twitter post.

Rodgers congratulates team-mate Jamaal Williams

Lions quarterback Stafford was 18-of-32 for 265 yards and receiver Kenny Golladay finished with five receptions for 121 yards.

Detroit also recovered two fumbles, but were doomed by their inability to get the ball into the end zone after Kerryon Johnson's one-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left in the first quarter helped the Lions build a 13-0 lead.

Green Bay got on the board on Rodgers' five-yard TD pass to Jamaal Williams midway through the second quarter.

The Packers were lining up for a field goal when the Lions were penalised for having too many men on the field, giving Rodgers and company another shot.