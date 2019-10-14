Raiders at Packers, Ravens at Seahawks win viewers' vote for NFL Week Seven on Sky Sports

Russell Wilson will continue his bid for MVP live on Sky Sports in Week Seven

Your NFL Week Seven fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action. This week, you voted on our early and late Sunday games!

The games we are showing this week are...

Week Seven fixtures

Your NFL Week Seven fixtures!

First up, we will see two AFC West teams apparently heading in opposite directions. After two straight home losses, an ailing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-2) head into Denver to meet the Broncos (2-4). Denver's defense posted a shutout last week in their second consecutive win - can they keep it up and slow Kansas City's attack on Thursday night?

Then, on Sunday, we offer up two games chosen by you in this week's viewers' vote!

In the 6pm slot, the 3-2 Raiders - fresh off a bye week after their London win - visit the Green Bay Packers, who will be either 5-1 or 4-2 depending on their result against the Detroit Lions tonight. After over 21,000 votes were cast on the early slate, Raiders-Packers won with 34 per cent of the vote, beating out Vikings-Lions in second with 25 per cent.

Then, two of the most electric and exciting quarterbacks in the NFL face off at 9.25pm. As voted by you, with 51 per cent of the late game votes and ahead of Saints-Bears at 44 per cent, we will watch the 4-2 Ravens visit the 5-1 Seahawks.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson made history last week, becoming the first player ever to produce over 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in a regular season game, while Russell Wilson continued his MVP bid with another win. He has now thrown 14 touchdowns and no interceptions through six games!

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football for a game with huge implications in the NFC East. Both coming off losses, the Eagles (3-3) visit the Cowboys (3-3) the division lead on the line. Who will step up?

Week Seven concludes when the undefeated New England Patriots (6-0) visit the New York Jets (1-4). Do New York stand a chance with Sam Darnold back in the lineup and getting their first win on Sunday? Or will the Patriots continue their supremacy?

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.