Lions 22-23 Packers: Did fourth-quarter decisions cost Detroit the game?

The Lions were on the wrong side of two huge calls that ultimately cost them the game against the Packers

There were two late calls that left the Lions fuming in their one-point loss to the Packers on Monday, but are Detroit right to feel aggrieved?

The first call came when there were just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. With the Packers nine points behind the Lions on third and 10, Aaron Rodgers was sacked, which appeared to have effectively ended the drive.

However, there was a flag for hands to the face by Trey Flowers, which meant a five-yard penalty and a first down for Green Bay.

The Packers went on to score from the drive and make it a two-point game before they were back up the field on third and four later in the quarter.

Rodgers threw a pass that was incomplete, but once again there was a flag thrown for hands to the face by Flowers. Therefore, instead of kicking a field goal with just under two minutes remaining, the Packers were able to run down the clock and kick the field goal in the dying seconds to prevent the Lions from getting the ball back.

Both calls caused plenty of disapproval from the Lions and perplexed the commentators - did they cost the Lions the game?