Jalen Ramsey set to feature for LA Rams against Atlanta Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams are likely to field recent acquisition Jalen Ramsey against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Ramsey, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, moved to LA this week from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round draft picks and a fourth rounder.

The 24-year-old has missed the Jaguars' last three games with a back injury, but he returned to practice last week.

"Jalen did a nice job," McVay said Friday after the second practice by Ramsey. "We're anticipating him playing."

It has not been determined if Ramsey will start, though. Asked by reporters about his playing status, Ramsey offered a succinct response, saying: "We're going to see."

"Those are things that we're still working through," McVay said regarding Ramsey's status.

"It will be good to be able to see - hey, he's feeling good, he's feeling healthy, looks good running around.

"So, in terms of exactly what that workload looks like and how he fits into the game plan, are things that we're working through."

Todd Gurley is likely to return in Atlanta, says Sean McVay

The Rams have been thin in the secondary after moving cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson to injured reserve and trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens. Troy Hill is expected to start in place of Talib.

Todd Gurley, who sat out practice all last week with a left quad contusion and did not suit up for the Rams' 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. He was a full practice participant on Friday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was hurt on October 3 at Seattle.

McVay told reporters Friday that he's "optimistic (Gurley) is going to be able to go".

Gurley has rushed 64 times for 270 yards (4.2 average) and five touchdowns in five games this season, adding 14 catches for 68 yards.