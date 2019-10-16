Jalen Ramsey traded to Los Angeles Rams from Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey has had a tumultuous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round draft picks and a fourth-rounder.

Ramsey, 24, is regarded as one of the NFL's elite defensive backs, earning two Pro Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro nod in three seasons with Jaguars.

The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft has nine career interceptions but has also been embroiled in numerous conflicts with his coaches, the front office and the Jags' opponents.

Ramsey's relationship with the Jaguars had frayed in recent months

And, one month after he requested a trade, Ramsey is off to the West Coast to join reigning defensive player of the year Aaron Donald on the Rams' roster.

Ramsey has missed the Jaguars' last three games with a back injury, but he returned to practice last week.

He will probably need to play immediately for the Rams (3-3), who are without both of their usual starting cornerbacks as they head to Atlanta this weekend.

The defending NFC champions traded cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore earlier on Tuesday, getting depth linebacker Kenny Young in trade for a two-time Pro Bowl selection who will be a free agent next year.

Los Angeles also put cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve on Monday, after he missed last weekend's loss to San Francisco with a rib injury.