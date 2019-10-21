Bengals-Rams at Wembley and 49ers host Panthers in NFL Week Eight on Sky Sports

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are heading to London

Your NFL Week Eight fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action.

The games we are showing this week are...

Week Eight fixtures

Your Week Eight NFL fixtures!

Remember, the clocks change this week! So beware all NFL games on Sunday and Monday will start an hour earlier than usual.

The week begins with the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) hosting the Washington Redskins (1-6) as one of the league's hottest quarterbacks - Kirk Cousins - looks to continue his impressive streak. In his last three games (all wins), Cousins has 10 touchdowns to one pick, a 75.6 completion percentage and a 142.6 passer rating. He is on fire!

On Sunday at 5pm, the rejuvenated Los Angeles Rams (4-3) are heading to London to face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) in the first Wembley game of the season. Jalen Ramsey's arrival gave Los Angeles a big boost as they cruised to a 37-10 win in Atlanta this weekend. Will they go on a run now after three straight losses before that victory? The winless Bengals will hope a visit across the pond can give them a fresh start.

3:43 Watch the best plays from Week Seven! Watch the best plays from Week Seven!

At 8.05pm, we will see the Carolina Panthers (4-2) play their first game back following their win in London as they visit the NFC's remaining undefeated team, the San Francisco 49ers (6-0). Will the Panthers have Kyle Allen or Cam Newton at quarterback? And, after winning four straight, can they be the first team to stop San Fran?

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football for a game that will be lacking one crucial player - Patrick Mahomes. How will the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) react when they face the Green Bay Packers (6-1) and red-hot Aaron Rodgers - fresh off a six-touchdown performance in Week Seven - with veteran backup QB Matt Moore under center in place of Mahomes?

2:13 Watch Aaron Rodgers' best throws from his 429-yard, five-touchdown passing day against the Raiders Watch Aaron Rodgers' best throws from his 429-yard, five-touchdown passing day against the Raiders

Week Eight concludes when the Miami Dolphins (0-6) look for their first win against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Monday night. Pittsburgh still have time to mount a playoff bid, but they must take care of business on MNF.

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.