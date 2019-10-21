'SkyCam' captures Cordarrelle Patterson's return touchdown
Last Updated: 21/10/19 9:37am
Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 102 yards for a Bears touchdown on Sunday, and 'SkyCam' captured the run in all its glory.
Although Chicago ultimately fell to a 36-25 defeat to the New Orleans Saints, Patterson gave his team a spark in the first quarter with an outstanding return TD, the seventh of his career.
As he achieved a speed of over 20 miles per hour on the weaving run, Fox's 'SkyCam' showed the play from a unique angle, following him as he sped into a group of defenders, broke free from a tackle, and raced to the end zone.
Click on the video above to watch Patterson's return from the awesome 'SkyCam' angle!