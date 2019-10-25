NFL 100 Roundtables on Sky Sports
Living legends come together to share their stories in eight special 'NFL 100 Roundtable' shows - watch first two on Sky Sports Action (407) on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm
Last Updated: 25/10/19 3:07pm
Watch eight special 'NFL 100 Roundtable' shows on Sky Sports as the league celebrates its 100th season!
Legends of the league come together to share their stories and discuss current and former players and special moments in the NFL's history.
Watch the first two NFL 100 Roundtables: The Offensive Lineman and The Quarterbacks on Sunday, October 27th at 3pm on Sky Sports Action (407).
Watch all eight episodes on Sky Sports Action
Sky Sports will air the first four specials - on offensive linemen, quarterbacks, linebackers and running backs - this Sunday and Monday with every show promising to showcase unique insights on magical moments from league history.
NFL 100 on Sky Sports
|Episode 1
|The Offensive Linemen
|October 27, 3pm
|Episode 2
|The Quarterbacks
|October 27, 3.30pm
|Episode 3
|The Linebackers
|October 28, 11pm
|Episode 4
|The Running Backs
|October 28, 11.30pm
|Episode 5
|The Defensive Linemen
|TBC
|Episode 6
|The Wide Receivers
|TBC
|Episode 7
|The Defensive Backs
|TBC
|Episode 8
|The Tight Ends
|TBC
Featuring names such as John Elway, Kurt Warner, Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Bruce Matthews, Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor, the shows bring some of the best players in league history together to simply talk football.
The next four shows will be scheduled in the near future and all eight will be available on demand shortly after they are aired.
Be sure to watch the first show - which focuses on offensive linemen and features Anthony Munoz, Jerry Kramer, Bruce Matthews, Jonathan Ogden and Will Shields - on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm on Sky Sports Action.
The NFL's 100th season continues this weekend with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium; coverage starts at 4pm and kickoff is 5pm.