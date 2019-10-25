NFL 100 Roundtables on Sky Sports

2:00 As the NFL celebrates its 100th season, we are showing a series of roundtable discussions between some of the league's greatest ever players As the NFL celebrates its 100th season, we are showing a series of roundtable discussions between some of the league's greatest ever players

Watch eight special 'NFL 100 Roundtable' shows on Sky Sports as the league celebrates its 100th season!

Legends of the league come together to share their stories and discuss current and former players and special moments in the NFL's history.

Watch the first two NFL 100 Roundtables: The Offensive Lineman and The Quarterbacks on Sunday, October 27th at 3pm on Sky Sports Action (407).

Sky Sports will air the first four specials - on offensive linemen, quarterbacks, linebackers and running backs - this Sunday and Monday with every show promising to showcase unique insights on magical moments from league history.

NFL 100 on Sky Sports Episode 1 The Offensive Linemen October 27, 3pm Episode 2 The Quarterbacks October 27, 3.30pm Episode 3 The Linebackers October 28, 11pm Episode 4 The Running Backs October 28, 11.30pm Episode 5 The Defensive Linemen TBC Episode 6 The Wide Receivers TBC Episode 7 The Defensive Backs TBC Episode 8 The Tight Ends TBC

Featuring names such as John Elway, Kurt Warner, Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Bruce Matthews, Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor, the shows bring some of the best players in league history together to simply talk football.

The next four shows will be scheduled in the near future and all eight will be available on demand shortly after they are aired.

Be sure to watch the first show - which focuses on offensive linemen and features Anthony Munoz, Jerry Kramer, Bruce Matthews, Jonathan Ogden and Will Shields - on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm on Sky Sports Action.

The NFL's 100th season continues this weekend with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium; coverage starts at 4pm and kickoff is 5pm.