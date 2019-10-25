Minnesota Vikings beat Washington Redskins to start Week Eight

Minnesota running back scored the only touchdown of the game as the Vikings maintained their winning run

Minnesota turned back to their rushing game to chalk up a 19-9 Thursday Night Football win over the Washington Redskins whose struggles continued.

The league's rushing leader Dalvin Cook scored the games only touchdown and paired with rookie Alexander Mattison helped the Vikings trample all over the Redskins and ease to victory in a game where they didn't have to punt.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, taking on his former team for the first time since leaving in Free Agency at the end of the 2018 season, continued his resurgence, completing 23 of his 26 passes for 285 yards with Stefon Diggs adding 143 yards to his recent uptick.

The only concern for the Vikings was their failure to turn four trips to the redzone into touchdowns having racked up 10 over their previous three wins.

Dan Bailey added four field goals for the Vikings (6-2), who stay on the coat-tails of NFC North leaders Green Bay (6-1) thanks to a win that maintains their 100 per cent record at US Bank Stadium this season.

For Washington (1-7), it's a sixth defeat of the campaign, while a concussion for starting QB Case Keenum ensured there was another outing for first-rounder Draft pick Dwayne Haskins who was unable to rouse the team from their offensive struggle.

The other stand-out note from the game was one-time Vikings running back Adrian Petersen, who took his 14 carries 76 yards to move into sixth overall on the NFL's all-time career rushing list.

However it was a new hero in purple who proved decisive as Cook had 171 total yards to extend his position at the top of the league's yards from scrimmage standings, and with it claim his tenth touchdown of the season.

Kirk Cousins enjoyed victory over his former team

Cook had 171 total yards and the game's only touchdown, helping Kirk Cousins beat his old team on the first try and carrying the Minnesota Vikings to a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.

Backed up by Mattison (61 yards from 13 carries), Cook rushed 23 times for 98 yards and his second quarter TD while adding five catches for 73 yards to continue his own campaign for Offensive Player of the Year.

What's Next

Minnesota - The Vikings aim to take their winning run on the road as they face two big hitters over the next couple of weeks. Having begun with two successive defeats away from their home field, they've won their last two away games against the Giants and the Lions.

Next week it's Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium before a trip to face Dallas Cowboys (4-3) in Week 10.

Washington - The Redskins are on the road again in Week Nine when they travel to face a Buffalo Bills (5-1) team that have lost just one game so far this season and then head into their bye week in Week 10.

Week Eight continues on Sunday with out NFL triple bill which gets underway at 4pm on Sky Sports Action with LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium