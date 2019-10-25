Dallas Cowboys acquire DE Michael Bennett from New England Patriots

Michael Bennett has been traded from the Patriots to the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired defensive end Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

The Patriots' draft pick could be elevated to a sixth-round selection. The trade was confirmed by the Cowboys on their official website on Thursday evening.

Bennett has been traded three times since March 2018. The Seattle Seahawks shuffled Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles, before the Eagles sent the three-time Pro Bowl selection to New England in March of this year.

Bennett was suspended by the Patriots for one week for conduct detrimental to the team on October 15 and the 11-year veteran sat out New England's 33-0 romp over the New York Jets on Monday.

6:45 The Cowboys took control of the NFC East with a win over the Eagles on Sunday The Cowboys took control of the NFC East with a win over the Eagles on Sunday

In a statement, Bennett told ESPN's Jordan Schultz, "I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologise to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused."

The Patriots defensive line coach is Bret Bielema, the former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach.

Bennett, 33, has recorded five tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games this season.

He had nine sacks and 30 QB hits last season, with the latter equalling a career high. He has 332 tackles and 65.5 sacks in 147 career games (101 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-12), Seahawks (2013-17), Eagles (2018) and Patriots (2019).

