Matt Ryan: Atlanta Falcons quarterback practices as he looks to keep starting streak alive

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and will be listed as questionable.

Ryan sustained a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He left the game after being evaluated by team trainers on the sideline and did not return.

The 34-year-old four-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2016 league MVP, has started every game for the Falcons since December 20, 2009.

Ryan completed 16 of 27 passes for 159 yards with no touchdowns and an interception before the injury.

The 12th-year veteran is 202-of-285 passing for 2,170 yards and has thrown 15 touchdowns, tied for the NFL lead with Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Russell Wilson of Seattle. He has been intercepted eight times.

If Ryan cannot play, veteran backup Matt Schaub will step in. The 38-year-old completed 6 of 6 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown after Ryan came off, but last started a game in 2015 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons will be without cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe), guard James Carpenter (knee), and running back Ito Smith (concussion) against Seattle. The status of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (abdomen) will be determined on Saturday.