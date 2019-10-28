Green Bay Packers 31-24 Kansas City Chiefs: Aaron Rodgers stars with three-touchdown night

Aaron Rodgers continued his good form with a three-touchdown night as the Packers beat the Chiefs in Kansas City

Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, two to Aaron Jones on a big night for the Green Bay running back, as the Packers held off the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24

It was supposed to be a prime-time showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, division leaders each led by two of the most talented and exciting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lived up to the billing. Patrick Mahomes never got the chance.

Rodgers had another huge night as the Packers held off fill-in quarterback Matt Moore and the rest of the banged-up Chiefs.

Jones had seven catches for 159 yards and added 67 on the ground as the Packers (7-1) sealed their first win at Arrowhead Stadium since November 4, 2007.

The Chiefs (5-3) hoped Mahomes could make a miraculous recovery 10 days after dislocating his kneecap in Denver in time to play. But after the league MVP was ruled out, veteran Moore took the reins of the high-powered offense.

He fared well, throwing for 267 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in the ex-high school coach's first start in more than two years.

It wasn't the QB matchup everyone wanted, but Moore and co made sure it was still an entertaining game between teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

The game started as expected, with Rodgers slicing up the defense and Green Bay marching for two quick touchdowns.

But after a shaky start by Moore, the journeyman quarterback found a groove. He led the Chiefs on an 89-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, then found Mecole Hardman on a 30-yard pitch-and-catch to tie the game.

The Chiefs led 17-14 at halftime.

LaFleur made adjustments, though, and the Packers began to move the ball once more. They used a 15-play drive that soaked up more than half the third quarter to get a tying field goal, then got the ball back when LeSean McCoy fumbled on the very next play.

Five players later, Rodgers conjured up more of his magic.

With third down at the three, he dropped back and was flushed from the pocket. He rolled to his right and threw a blind pass to the back corner of the end zone, where Jamaal Williams somehow took the ball away from Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann while tapping both feet inbounds.

Rodgers was lying flat on his back, staring at the sky, as the official signalled touchdown.

"I truly believe he was throwing it away," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

The Chiefs answered with another long drive where Damien Williams scored to tie it again. But it took the Packers all of 56 seconds to score the eventual winner.

Rodgers again found Jones out of the backfield, and this time he found a lane through the entire Kansas City secondary. It was a foot race from there, and the speedy running back hop-skipped over the goal line to finish off the 67-yard touchdown reception.

The Chiefs were forced to punt on the ensuing possession and never got the ball back.

What's next?

Green Bay continue their AFC West trip against the Chargers next Sunday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs play another NFC North team in the Vikings.