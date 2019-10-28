Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt suffers season-ending injury

JJ Watt suffered the injury during Houston's win over the Oakland Raiders

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season with an injury sustained against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Initial reports said the team feared Watt tore his left pectoral muscle, and head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Watt went straight to the hospital after the injury to get an MRI.

In a Sunday evening social media post, Watt wrote: "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve.

Injuries restricted Watt to a total of just eight appearances in 2016 and 2017

"I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

Watt was hurt while making a tackle for a six-yard loss on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs midway through the second quarter.

He initially stayed on the field for the next play - moving his left arm in discomfort - but after the Raiders took a pre-snap penalty, he made his way to the sideline for attention before jogging back to the locker room.

The team initially ruled Watt questionable, but deemed him out after half-time.

Watt recorded three solo tackles and a batted pass before leaving. The 30-year-old entered with four sacks and a league-leading 20 quarterback hits through seven games this season.

The 30-year-old had season-ending injuries in 2016 (back) and 2017 (knee), playing in just eight total games between the two. He returned last year to play in all 16 games, notching 16 sacks and 25 QB hits to earn his fifth first-team All-Pro nod.

The Texans also lost rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr to a concussion on Sunday, further decimating an injury-depleted secondary.

Houston entered the game missing three starters in their secondary: cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby, and safety Tashaun Gipson.

Johnson had two tackles and a pass breakup before leaving in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, left tackle Laremy Tunsil also departed. The team ruled him questionable to return with a shoulder issue, but he did not come back.