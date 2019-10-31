Davante Adams returns to Green Bay Packers' practice on a limited basis

Davante Adams' return to fitness is being monitored on a 'day-to-day' basis

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has returned to practice on a limited basis after more than a month out as a result of turf toe.

Adams has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the side's 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on September 26.

6:11 The Packers beat the Chiefs in Kansas City last week The Packers beat the Chiefs in Kansas City last week

He took part in the team's no-helmets workout with drills and walk-through snaps on Wednesday inside the Don Hutson Center.

Green Bay have been on a four-game winning run without Adams and are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

"It's going to mean a lot to me," Adams told the team website about his eventual return.

"I know it'll mean a lot to my teammates as well. It's been a while at this point."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Adams have both said that his current status is 'day-to-day' at this point in time as Adams is still experiencing some soreness.

"When he's ready to go, we'll be ecstatic," LaFleur said.

Adams has 25 catches for 378 yards in four games so far this season and he had 10 catches for a career-best 180 yards against the Eagles before the injury.

A total of 22 Packers appeared on Wednesday's injury report, though none of the injured players missed practice entirely.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee), running back Aaron Jones (shoulder), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) were among the players limited in practice.