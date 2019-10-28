Lamar Jackson faces Patriots and Vikings visit Chiefs in NFL Week Nine on Sky Sports

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will host the undefeated Patriots in Week Nine on Sky Sports

Your NFL Week Nine fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action.

The games we are showing this week are...

Week Nine fixtures

First up, the San Francisco 49ers (7-0) - fresh off their 51-13 domination of Carolina on Sunday night, face a short week as they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals (3-4-1). No 1 overall pick Kyler Murray has had a mixed bag of performances so far but how will he handle the formidable Niners' D?

At 6pm on Sunday, we feature two teams coming off prime time games in Week Eight, the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (5-3). Kirk Cousins had been red-hot before Dalvin Cook took over last week with 171 yards against the Redskins.

Will the Chiefs be able to keep up with Minnesota? It may well depend on the health of Patrick Mahomes - will he be ready to go just two weeks after dislocating his kneecap?

Later on Sunday at 9.05pm, two teams needing wins to stay in hunt meet as the Oakland Raiders (3-4) finally return home after a long road stint to host the Detroit Lions (3-3-1).

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) attempt to end New England's unbeaten run as they host the Patriots (8-0).

Week Nine concludes when the NFC East leaders - the Dallas Cowboys (4-3) - visit old rivals the New York Giants (2-6). Will Dallas keep their lead at the top of the division?

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.