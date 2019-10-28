NFL talking points: Patriots and 49ers top of pile, Packers and Saints keep up the pace

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers' defense continued to flex their muscles

Week Eight of the NFL season is almost in the books. What were the biggest takeaways from Sunday's action?

As we approach the mid-point of the season, with only bye weeks preventing every team from having played eight games, it's clear we can begin to separate the best of the bunch from those who are already looking to the future.

Both remaining undefeated teams - the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers - came up with convincing wins, while plenty of sides at the bottom of the pile continued their woes.

Let's get to some of the big talking points after another exciting NFL Sunday on Sky Sports...

Patriots and 49ers are steam-rolling opponents

In recent weeks, the legitimacy of New England and San Francisco's records has been questioned - due to their supposedly 'weak' schedules. The fact of the matter is both teams have come through every test and all they can do is beat the teams in front of them.

The Patriots are dominating on both sides of the ball, and are heading for records along the way. They moved to 8-0 for the third time in franchise history, have a plus-189 point differential which is the third-highest through eight games in history, and have a turnover different of plus-17, the fifth-highest.

Dont'a Hightower and the Patriots' defense recorded yet another touchdown on Sunday

Coming up next though? Tougher tests in the Ravens, Eagles, Cowboys and Texans.

San Francisco have the best total defense, the second-best scoring defense, and with the return of Tevin Coleman and addition of Emmanuel Sanders, a formidable attack. A tough stretch will see them face Green Bay, Baltimore and New Orleans in Weeks 12-14, but they will fear no one after dominating Carolina and ending their four-game streak.

Packers and Saints not far behind

Drew Brees was outstanding on his return to action after a thumb injury

They both have one notch in the loss column, but Green Bay and New Orleans (both 7-1) might be just as good as the two teams ahead of them.

After a slow start to the season, Aaron Rodgers looks in special form - he has nine touchdowns in his last two games - and is being complemented by a strong running game and defense. Will the Packers host a playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season?

Drew Brees returned as Saints' starter after Teddy Bridgewater's five-game winning streak, and quieted the idea of a QB controversy with 373 yards and three touchdowns. There's no doubt they are a postseason team, but can they go one better than last year and reach the Super Bowl?

Chicago's kicking woes continue

Eddy Pineiro missed what would have been a game-winning kick for the Bears

When Chicago were driving to win the game with time running down against the Chargers, I wonder how many Bears' fans were thinking back to missed field goals in recent seasons. Last year's playoff run ended with the famous 'double doink' by Cody Parkey, but this time Eddy Pineiro was the villain as his 41-yarder sailed wide left.

Or was head coach Matt Nagy the villain in this situation? With 43 seconds left, the Bears could have tried to move a little closer to set up an easier kick, but Nagy opted to kneel instead and let the clock run.

He said after the game: "I have zero thought of running the ball and taking the chance of fumbling the football... that wasn't even in our process as coaches to think about that."

How about passing it? Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's issues have been widely talked about, but has his coach lost faith too? After three straight losses, the Bears have fallen to the bottom of the NFC North and need to start thinking about what the future plan is at QB - and kicker!

For NFC teams on the cusp, every win is huge

Carson Wentz and the Eagles came up with a huge win in Buffalo

The NFC is seriously competitive. Two 6-2 teams (the Seahawks and Vikings) are not even division leaders, so the teams on the outside looking in need every single victory they can get as we move closer and closer to knockout football.

Both of those teams currently top of the Wild Card race kept in the mix with comfortable wins over the Falcons and Redskins, but the Rams, Eagles and Lions all picked up important wins that will keep them in the mix for now.

Philadelphia's win in Buffalo over a Bills team that had only lost to the Patriots up to that point was impressive - and the fact they ran for over 200 yards bodes well for later in the year.

Sean McVay's Rams side got back to what makes them special - big plays downfield - in their Wembley win, and while the Lions will need a lot to go their way at 3-3-1, they are certainly not out of it.

The AFC is much more tight, with New England the only team on more than five wins.

Bad teams stay bad - time for changes?

Joe Flacco and the Broncos suffered their sixth defeat of the season

Falcons' owner Arthur Blank said he was "extraordinarily disappointed" as his team fell to 1-7 on the season and, when asked if he was going to make changes, said: "We are going to do something."

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco said his 2-6 team was "afraid to go for it" late in their defeat against Indianapolis.

Sam Darnold has not single-handedly managed to save the Jets on his return from illness, and the Browns might just simply be a bad football team, despite all the preseason hype.

It's early in the season, but some things need to change. Will Atlanta let go of Dan Quinn after four and a half seasons? Are the Jets bold enough to fire Adam Gase after just seven games? At the very least, it looks like New York are attempting a late sale before the trade deadline - with Leonard Williams and Robby Anderson rumoured to be targets.

Best of the rest

How about Deshaun Watson's miraculous play to win the game for Houston against Oakland? Unbelievable. Even after being kicked through his helmet and losing sight in one eye, Watson was able to fire a touchdown to tight end Darren Fells.

Watson is truly a special playmaker, and a lot more will be on his shoulders after JJ Watt confirmed he will miss the rest of the season due to an injury suffered in the game.

It was an impressive week for every team in the AFC South, as all four teams recorded a win and now sit at .500 or above.

Finally, make sure you go and check out the way Zay Jones got up from the turf after making a catch for Oakland. NFL athletes are something else...

