Aaron Rodgers' touchdown pass to Jamaal Williams hailed as 'one of the best ever' by Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers pulled off an impossible touchdown to Jamaal Williams while falling backwards

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called Aaron Rodgers' touchdown pass to Jamaal Williams one of the best he had ever seen.

With Green Bay and Kansas City tied at 17-17 and the Packers facing a third-and-one at the Chiefs' two-yard line, Rodgers produced a special play.

Under pressure in the pocket, he back-tracked all the way to the 17-yard line and with two defenders bringing him down, it looked like he was just tossing the ball away to safety - even the announcers thought he was throwing it away!

However, the ball fell perfectly into the arms of running back Jamaal Williams - who was racing to the corner of the end zone - for a Packers' touchdown.

Green Bay went on to win 31-24 and after the game, LaFleur admitted he thought Rodgers was throwing the ball away and said: "That was one of the best - if not the best - pass I have ever seen live, in person. That was incredible. I couldn't believe it."

Rodgers finished the day with 305 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers improved their record to 7-1.

