Odell Beckham Jr. forced to change 'Joker' cleats in Cleveland Browns loss to Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. started Sunday's game in 'Joker' inspired boots

The ongoing battle between Odell Beckham Jr. and the NFL over his kit choices continued as the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was forced to change his custom cleats at half-time of Sunday's defeat to the Denver Broncos.

Beckham's conflict with the league's uniform police spread to another member of the Browns, as fellow receiver Jarvis Landry was given the same ultimatum.

According to a report by CBS during the broadcast of the Browns' game at Denver, the NFL told Beckham and Landry they would have to change their cleats at halftime or they would not be allowed back on the field.

Beckham Jr. has had multiple run-ins with the NFL over his attire this season

Beckham was wearing white cleats with red and blue paint resembling the face of the character in the latest "Joker" movie, while Landry was wearing gold cleats with orange laces.

Both players featured in an offensive drive shortly before halftime, after the CBS report, before changing their cleats during the break.

Per the NFL rule book, "a player may wear shoes that are black, white or any constitutional team colour, or any combination of black, white and a constitutional team colour."

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was also forced to change his shoes at half time

Both players returned to the field wearing new cleats which conformed to the rules, and both played in the second half. Beckham finished with five catches for 87 yards, while Landry had six grabs for 51 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos won the game 24-19.

The NFL reportedly met with Beckham after he wore a £147,000 watch during the game in the Browns' season opener, then fined him more than £11,000 for wearing trousers that did not cover his knees last month.

