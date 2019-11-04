New England Patriots 20-37 Baltimore Ravens: Patriots' perfect start ended

6:30 Highlights of the New England Patriots up against the Baltimore Ravens from Week 9 of the NFL Highlights of the New England Patriots up against the Baltimore Ravens from Week 9 of the NFL

Lamar Jackson inspired the Baltimore Ravens to a thrilling 37-20 victory over New England, ending the Patriots winning start to the season.

After starting their bid to defend their Super Bowl title with eight straight victories, the Patriots knew they faced their toughest test of the campaign and so it proved as Ravens ran out worthy winners to improve to 6-2 and leave the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL's only unbeaten team

In what could prove to be a play-off dress rehearsal it was Baltimore quarterback Jackson and the Ravens defense that led the way.

Jackson had 163 yards and one touchdown in the air but it was on the ground he inflicted most damage, adding 61 yards and two touchdowns against a Pats defense that had not conceded more than 14 points in a game all season, while the defense kept Tom Brady quiet and came up with a couple of crucial turnovers at key moments.

Tom Brady's team suffered their first defeat of the season

In front of a raucous crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens hit the front early, Jackson's score on the opening drive of the game set the tone for a start that had Baltimore 17-0 in front before the end of the first quarter.

Brady tried to lead the Patriots back in the contest, finding newest receiver Mohamed Sanu to start the second quarter on the front foot as new kicker Nick Folk added two field goals to bring New England back to within four by half-time.

However, uncharacteristic errors undermined any hopes the Patriots had of a comeback. Marlon Pumphrey's crucial turnover after Julian Edelman's fumble, which he returned for a 70-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second half, extended Baltimore's advantage and ensured four points was as close as the Patriots would get.

James White's touchdown was a rare bright spot for the Patriots who were playing catch-up throughout

The Ravens eventually pulled away from the Patriots to record a fourth successive victory

They did so again with Brady finding James White, only to see the Ravens respond on the next drive, Jackson finding Boyle for a crucial score that reopened their double figure advantage.

Just when New England looked to be marching back into contention, Earl Thomas picked off Brady to hand the Ravens the ball which they maximised, chewing up the clock for a near 10-minute, 14-play touchdown drive that ended with Jackson's second touchdown of the night and sealed the victory.

New England head coach Bill Belichick heads into the bye week looking to bounce back from the defeat

Patriots - New England head into their bye week with their perfect record over, but they return in Week 11 with another road trip as they make the short trip to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles before returning to Foxborough to face Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

Ravens - After returning from their own bye with Sunday night's win, the Ravens continue their seven-game run to the end of the regular season with a trip to AFC North rivals Cincinnati in Week 10 and then a home clash with Houston at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11.

Monday Night Football brings the curtain down on Week Nine on Sky Sports Action from 1am when the Dallas Cowboys travel to NFC East rivals New York Giants