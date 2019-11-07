Inside The Huddle podcast: Chargers to London, Dallas Clark's career and Week 10 preview

Neil Reynolds is joined by Jeff Reinebold, Dallas Clark and Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic for this week's edition of Inside the Huddle.

Neil is joined by Vincent Bonsignore, senior staff writer for The Athletic to break down his story on the Los Angeles Chargers possibly moving to London.

We also break down former All-Pro tight end Dallas Clark's career, as well as life in a locker room with Peyton Manning.

And, Jeff Reinebold is back to help us look ahead to week 10.

