Los Angeles Chargers move to London has been discussed by NFL, according to report

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers played at Wembley Stadium last season

The possibility that the Los Angeles Chargers move the franchise to London has been "broached among league personnel," according to Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic.

After another successful International Series this season, with four games between the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium, speculation has continued to mount about a potential permanent London NFL franchise.

We are into the 13th year of competitive NFL games in London, and 31 of 32 franchises have made it over, with the Green Bay Packers being the one exception.

1:44 Go behind the scenes to see how Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transformed ahead of the Oakland Raiders game against the Chicago Bears Go behind the scenes to see how Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transformed ahead of the Oakland Raiders game against the Chicago Bears

While both games in Tottenham drew at least 60,000 fans and Wembley continued to reach 80,000 plus due to the avid British support, the Chargers are playing in a stadium that seats 27,000 and have failed to gather support since their move from San Diego at the start of the 2017 season.

With concerns about the fan attendance in L.A. and most home games being packed out with opposing fans, Bonsignore revealed there is interest from both the league and the Chargers about a potential move to the UK.

Pittsburgh fans took over when the Steelers visited the Chargers in Week Six

Bonsignore wrote: "The Athletic has learned through NFL sources that the possibility of the Chargers moving to London has been broached among league personnel.

"The Athletic also has learned that, while the team is fully committed to Los Angeles where it will move into the new $4.5 billion stadium with the Rams next year, the Chargers would at least listen if the NFL approached them about London as a possible option.

"Finally, The Athletic has learned that NFL owners are concerned enough about the Chargers' situation in L.A., where a crowded sports market and the presence of the more established Rams has resulted in a tepid embracement of the Chargers, that they would provide the necessary support for a relocation to London if the Chargers pursue it."

The Chargers are scheduled to move into the 70,240-capacity SoFi Stadum in Inglewood, California at the start of next season. However, they will continue to compete for the LA market with the Rams, who will also play their home games at SoFi.

Week 10 kicks off with the Chargers visiting the Oakland Raiders, live at Sky Sports Action from 12.30am on Thursday night/Friday morning; kickoff is at 1.20am.